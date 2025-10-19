Burlington Antique Show

Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show. 

Located at the beautiful Boone County Fairgrounds!

​Featuring over 200 antique dealers.

 (3rd Sunday of the Month-Except April and June*)

              Show Hours:  6am - 3pm

              8am - 3pm  $4/person

              Kids 12 years and under - FREE

FREE PARKING

For more information, please call 513.922.6847 or  visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/

