Burn The Mic poetry open mic featuring Ellis Bryson

Hosted by JC McPherson

Feb 20, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm

Presented by Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit  carnegiecenterlex.org/event/burn-the-mic-featuring-ellis-bryson/

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
8592544175
