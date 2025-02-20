× Expand Carnegie Center BURN THE MIC (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 Burn The Mic poetry open mic featuring Ellis Bryson

Hosted by JC McPherson

Feb 20, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm

Presented by Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/burn-the-mic-featuring-ellis-bryson/