× Expand Carnegie Center BURN THE MIC (Facebook Cover) - 1 Burn the Mic poetry open mic featuring Katerina Stoykova, March 20th

Burn The Mic poetry open mic featuring Katerina Stoykova

Katerina is the author of award-winning poetry books in both English and Bulgarian, a Senior Editor at Accents Publishing and the editor and publisher of over 50 poetry books and anthologies.

March 20th, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm

Presented by Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

Hosted by JC McPherson

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/burn-the-mic-featuring-katerina-stoykova/