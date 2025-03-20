Burn The Mic poetry open mic featuring Katerina Stoykova
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center
Katerina is the author of award-winning poetry books in both English and Bulgarian, a Senior Editor at Accents Publishing and the editor and publisher of over 50 poetry books and anthologies.
March 20th, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm
Presented by Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
Hosted by JC McPherson
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/burn-the-mic-featuring-katerina-stoykova/