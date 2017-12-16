Butchered Town 2: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Murder

'Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the distillery

The employees had gathered to celebrate with revelry.

The stockings were hung near the barrels with care

But little did they know why they were all there

When the clock struck 7, after the day's distilling

They'd discover, with horror, there had been a workplace killing!

You are invited to the annual Copper & Kings American Brandy Company Holiday Party! But be forewarned – things won't be all sugar plums and brandy for long.

An unsuspecting employee winds up being terminated....from life. It's beginning to look a lot like murder in the distillery. In every room you go, discover clues as to who has been naughty and nice. Use your skills to detect the murderer, make the holidays bright again, and you might just end up on Copper & Kings' nice list! Fail, and you may end up with a lump of coal.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a gift for a child that will be donated to Toys For Tots, or take your picture with Santa for a moentary donation!

$40 per person includes your first cocktail, Murder Mystery performance and festive edibles.

Doors open at 6pm, Mystery Party begins at 7pm.

21+ only

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com