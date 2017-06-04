Butchertown Bloody Sunday

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Butchertown Bloody Sunday

Join us in the courtyard for Butchertown Bloody Sunday brunch from 11:00am-2:00pm!

Specialty breakfast pies from the Butchertown Pie Co., Bloody Mary bar, and specialty Gin & Tonics, Mimosas and Lavender Absinthe Lemonade.

Save room for a boozy milkshake!

Breakfast Pies:

Shakshuka Pie: Roasted tomato filling with Mediterranean herbs and feta cheese, topped with a fried egg

Sausage & Egg Pie: Breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, bell peppers and onions

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

502-561-0267

