Butterfly Ball at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Butterfly Ball 2023

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve’s annual fundraiser, the fifth annual Butterfly Ball, will be hosted by Frost Brown Todd this year. The evening begins in the gorgeous Woodland Garden setting with open bars featuring specialty bourbons and signature drinks, a live bluegrass band, an exquisite farm-to-fork dinner by Volare, fantastic auction items, and a personalized butterfly experience. WAVE 3’s multiple Emmy-award winner, Shannon Cogan, will be our Host Extraordinaire. Join us for this unforgettable evening with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. in the Woodland Garden. Live entertainment and silent auction begins at 8 p.m. This special gala brings together friends and neighbors with the inspiring purpose to provide scholarship funds for our outdoor forest school, beautify the preserve, and ensure free access to nature for all. $150 per person.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/