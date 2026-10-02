BYOB Bottle Painting Class Holly Day Market

× Expand Junior League of Lexington Daily Events Social Posts - 8 BYOB Bottle Painting Class, December 6, 12:30-1:45 pm

Turn an ordinary bottle into a stunning work of art and a memorable holiday gift. Join local artist Sarah of Southern Drawl Arts for a 90-minute guided painting workshop where you'll learn techniques to transform a bottle into a unique decorative masterpiece. Bring your own bottle or purchase an exclusive Holly Day Market Fresh Bourbon bottle from the Holly Day Market Boutique. Your $60 ticket includes admission to Holly Day Market ($15 value), use of supplies, and expert instruction from a talented local artist.

Date: December 6th, 12:30 - 1:45 pm

Location: Alltech Arena - North Hall

Ticket Price: $60

For more information visit hollydaymarket.com