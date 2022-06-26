× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Flower Arranging at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

BYOB Flower Arranging at Yew Dell

$25 – $35 PER PERSON

Stacy Thomas, Floral Designer at Petal Power Cut Flowers, puts a new spin on BYOB – Bring Your Own Bouquet – to this flower arranging class. Participants will bring their own flowers and vase, and Stacy will help you create a personal work of floral art! She will email registrants a resource list for flowers (including your garden, farmers markets, and grocery stores) and will show tips and tricks to glamourize whatever blossoms you have access to in this hands-on workshop.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine. For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together. $25-35

Tickets: https://www.yewdellgardens.org/event/byob-flower-arranging-in-person-workshop/

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/