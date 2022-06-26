BYOB Flower Arranging at Yew Dell
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Flower Arranging at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
BYOB Flower Arranging at Yew Dell
$25 – $35 PER PERSON
Stacy Thomas, Floral Designer at Petal Power Cut Flowers, puts a new spin on BYOB – Bring Your Own Bouquet – to this flower arranging class. Participants will bring their own flowers and vase, and Stacy will help you create a personal work of floral art! She will email registrants a resource list for flowers (including your garden, farmers markets, and grocery stores) and will show tips and tricks to glamourize whatever blossoms you have access to in this hands-on workshop.
Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine. For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together. $25-35
Tickets: https://www.yewdellgardens.org/event/byob-flower-arranging-in-person-workshop/
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/