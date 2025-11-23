× Expand C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters (Cincinnati, OH) C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters (Cincinnati, OH)

A battle for your soul is being waged from an office in hell!

Don't miss The Screwtape Letters, the provocative, faithful and wickedly funny theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis' classic novel about spiritual warfare from a demon's point of view.

The Screwtape Letters creates a topsy-turvy, morally inverted universe, set in an eerily stylish office in hell, where God is called the "Enemy," and the devil is referred to as "Our Father Below." The play follows His Abysmal Sublimity, Screwtape, as he strives to ruin the life and damn the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth.

Based on the book by the creator of The Chronicles of Narnia, The Wall Street Journal called it, "One hell of a good show!" Newsweek ranked it among the best productions of the year in New York City. The New York Times found it, "Clever and satirical," and Christianity Today said it is a "Profound experience."

The Screwtape Letters has played to capacity audiences in major cities across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Seattle and Dallas and in London. Over 500,000 people have seen the production, which continues to attract a national following.

Starring Brent Harris as Screwtape (Scar in The Lion King national tour), it is directed by Fellowship for Performing Arts Founder and Artistic Director Max McLean.

The Screwtape Letters run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. It is recommended for ages 13 and older, and children under age 4 are not admitted.

A question and answer session follows the performance and is open to all attendees.

Artists: Max McLean, Brent Harris

