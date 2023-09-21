Casey County Apple Festival
to
Downtown Liberty, Kentucky , Kentucky
Casey County Apple Festival
The 2023 Casey County Apple Festival will be held on September 21-23, 2023. There will be live music, concerts, pageants, contests, a parade, carnival, flea market booths, arts and crafts vendors, apples and apple creations, food vendors, and more.
Thursday 3pm-11pm;
Friday 8am-midnight;
Saturday 8am-midnight
For more information, please visit caseycountyapplefestival.org/
