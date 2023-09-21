Casey County Apple Festival

The 2023 Casey County Apple Festival will be held on September 21-23, 2023. There will be live music, concerts, pageants, contests, a parade, carnival, flea market booths, arts and crafts vendors, apples and apple creations, food vendors, and more.

Thursday 3pm-11pm;

Friday 8am-midnight;

Saturday 8am-midnight

For more information, please visit caseycountyapplefestival.org/