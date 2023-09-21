Casey County Apple Festival

to

Downtown Liberty, Kentucky , Kentucky

Casey County Apple Festival

The 2023 Casey County Apple Festival will be held on September 21-23, 2023. There will be live music, concerts, pageants, contests, a parade, carnival, flea market booths, arts and crafts vendors, apples and apple creations, food vendors, and more.

Thursday 3pm-11pm;

Friday 8am-midnight;

Saturday 8am-midnight

For more information, please visit caseycountyapplefestival.org/

Info

Downtown Liberty, Kentucky , Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Casey County Apple Festival - 2023-09-21 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Casey County Apple Festival - 2023-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Casey County Apple Festival - 2023-09-21 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Casey County Apple Festival - 2023-09-21 00:00:00 ical