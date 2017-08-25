Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail

The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hit the waters of the Ohio River at Paducah, Kentucky August 25 and 26, 2017. This is the opportunity for catfish anglers to compete for cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the Cabela’s King Kat North and South Championship.

Late registration will be held Thursday, August 24 the day before competition at Days Inn, 3901 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY from 5-7 pm. Captains Meeting/Seminar will follow at 7pm.

Must be a member of the King Kat Association to fish this event. A one year membership is $30.00. Legal waters for the event will be: Anglers may fish the Ohio River from the Hwy 62 Bridge at Wickliffe, up to the Smithland Lock & Dam. Also up the Tennessee River to Kentucky Dam and the Cumberland River up to the Barkley Dam.

In conjunction with the tournament the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hold the Cabela’s King Kat Kids event on Saturday, August 26 at Bob Noble Park, 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, KY. The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 and younger.

Sign up is from 8:00 AM till 9:00 AM with the Kid's Fishing Event starting at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. All children will receive a prize just for entering. Bring your favorite rod, reel and bait and show your true fishing ability. All children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Prizes for winners will be given in two age groups, 0-7 and 8-12. The event is free to all children 12 and under with all participants eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Outdoor Promotions $1,000.00 scholarships to be awarded in October.

For more information visit kingkatusa.com