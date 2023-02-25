Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival - Ludlow

Downtown Ludlow Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016

Music + Arts Festival in Ludlow, KY. Saturday, Feb, 25, 2023! #cabinfeverfestivalky

Several visual artists and musicians will be featured during this one-day event spanning multiple venues across town.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit cincyticket.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=6091

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
