Downtown Cadiz main & Narion Streets, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211

Join us for our monthly Cadiz Cruz In held the first Saturday of each month April - October. This months event will be held in downtown Cadiz. Bring your classic (or not so classic) car, truck or motorcycle and join us for the fun. Trophies will be awarded for each class including the People's Choice Award for the best overall.

For more information call 270-350-0216.

Outdoor
270-350-0216
