Lake Barkley State Resort Park 3500 State Park Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211

Join us for this month's Cadiz Cruz In. This event is held the first Saturday of each month April - October. This month we will hold the Cruz In at Lake Barkley State Resort Park. Bring your classic (or not so classic) car, truck or motorcycle and enjoy some fun with us. Trophies will be awarded for each class including the People's Choice Award for best overall.

For more information call 270-350-0216.

270-350-0216
