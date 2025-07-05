Cadiz Cruz In

Cadiz Cadiz, Kentucky

Join us for our monthly Cadiz Cruz In. This event is held the first Saturday of each month April - October. The event ususally takes place in downtown Cadiz but some months we do change the location. Please check each posting for that month's location. Bring you classic (or not so classic) car, truck or motorcylce and join in the fun. Trophies are awarded for each class as well as the People's Choice Award for best overall vehicle.

For more information call 270-350-0216.

