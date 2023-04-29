× Expand Photo by local artist Kayaking in Little River

Cadiz Little River Festival

The Cadiz Little River Festival is from 10 am to 4 pm on April 29th at West Cadiz Park.

Live Music, Art and Craft Vendors, Direct Sales and Info booths. Kids games and prizes. Food Trucks!

There will be:

Four amazing live bands

Arts & crafts vendors

Delicious food trucks

Fun games for children

and kayak demos!

Save the Date! Aren’t you ready to get out of the house?

Food trucks, lots of music and vendors for shopping

For more information, please call 270.522.3892 or visit gocadiz.com