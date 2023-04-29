Cadiz Little River Festival
Cadiz Cadiz, Kentucky
Kayaking in Little River
The Cadiz Little River Festival is from 10 am to 4 pm on April 29th at West Cadiz Park.
Live Music, Art and Craft Vendors, Direct Sales and Info booths. Kids games and prizes. Food Trucks!
There will be:
- Four amazing live bands
- Arts & crafts vendors
- Delicious food trucks
- Fun games for children
- and kayak demos!
Save the Date! Aren’t you ready to get out of the house?
For more information, please call 270.522.3892 or visit gocadiz.com
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family