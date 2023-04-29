Cadiz Little River Festival

The Cadiz Little River Festival is from 10 am to 4 pm on April 29th at West Cadiz Park.

Live Music, Art and Craft Vendors, Direct Sales and Info booths. Kids games and prizes. Food Trucks!

There will be:

  • Four amazing live bands
  • Arts & crafts vendors
  • Delicious food trucks
  • Fun games for children
  • and kayak demos!

Save the Date! Aren’t you ready to get out of the house?

For more information, please call 270.522.3892 or visit gocadiz.com

