Cadiz Music & Food Festival

to Google Calendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00

Cadiz Cadiz, Kentucky

Cadiz Music & Food Festival

A day filled with live music down Main St., Historic Cadiz. 

Don't just hear—come and see the blazing fast, notorious Kentucky style thumb picking from one of the picking legends, Alonzo Pennington. 

Alonzo comes with friends. Listen, watch, sing along and dance to groups like Alonzo Pennington and the Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Instant Zeal, Carol Peyton Band, Justin Reynolds Band and others.

For more information visit GoCadiz.com/MusicFest

Info

Cadiz Cadiz, Kentucky View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cadiz Music & Food Festival - 2019-07-27 12:00:00