Cadiz Music & Food Festival

A day filled with live music down Main St., Historic Cadiz.

Don't just hear—come and see the blazing fast, notorious Kentucky style thumb picking from one of the picking legends, Alonzo Pennington.

Alonzo comes with friends. Listen, watch, sing along and dance to groups like Alonzo Pennington and the Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Instant Zeal, Carol Peyton Band, Justin Reynolds Band and others.

For more information visit GoCadiz.com/MusicFest