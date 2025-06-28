× Expand Gateway Classic Cars Gateway Classic Cars

Caffeine and Chrome – Classic Cars and Coffee at Gateway Classic Cars of Louisville

Summer is creeping ever closer but the increasing heat never stops car fans! Join Gateway Classic Cars for Caffeine and Chrome on June 28, 2025, from 9am to 12pm. Bring your classic car or daily driver! Enjoy free pastries and coffee (while supplies last). Open to the public, NO Admission or Registration Fees, and family/pet friendly.

Date and Time:

Saturday June 28, 2025

( 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Venue Details: Gateway Classic Cars of Louisville, 13576 Blue Lick Road, Memphis, Indiana, 47143, United States

For more information call 6182713000.