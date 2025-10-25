× Expand . Caity Gyorgy

Caity Gyorgy at the Norton Center for the Arts

Get ready for a night of dazzling vocals and irresistible swing with Caity Gyorgy, a three-time JUNO Award-winning Canadian vocalist known for her impeccable bebop and charm. She has taken the stage at jazz clubs and festivals throughout Canada, Mexico, Japan and the United States, collaborating and recording with renowned musicians such as Christine Jensen, Pat LaBarbera, Jocelyn Gould, Ira Coleman, Bryn Roberts and Joe LaBarbera, to name a few.

In March 2025, Hello! How Are You? became Gyorgy’s third Juno Award-winning album, this time for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. She is also an avid writer and composer, writing songs in the style of The Great American Songbook. Her compositions have won multiple awards, including the Grand Prize in the jazz category of the 2021 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

