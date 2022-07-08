× Expand Caleb Synan Caleb Synan

Caleb Synan (CONAN, Comedy Central) at Planet of the Tapes!

Caleb Synan is one of the hottest young comics in the country. (Funny AND good looking!) His unique background as a preacher’s kid from a small southern town gives him the ability to relate to any and every crowd -- even though he’s a big old millennial who lives in LA. Want proof? He’s he’s performed on CONAN (twice!), Last Comic Standing (once!), and his first Comedy Central special “30” in 2022 (You can watch it on YouTube!)

He’s also entertained our troops in South Korea and Japan. What a guy! It’s no wonder he won the title of "Wittiest" in Franklin County High School’s 2009 Yearbook. He even wrote this bio himself. And he’ll have a margarita with you if you play your cards right.

With Josh Gibson and Lena Beamish!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Happens on the following Dates:

Jul 8, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Jul 9, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18400/t/tickets