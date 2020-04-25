Call to the Post Derby Party

Lynnwood Estates 1615 Lexington Road, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Call to the Post Derby Party

The Richmond Area Arts Council will be presenting a Call to the Post Derby Party on April 25 a week prior to the Derby. The event will be held at the historic Lynnwood House located across from Arlington. Dinner and music will be provided.

For more information call (859) 624-4242 or visit artsinrichmond.org

Lynnwood Estates 1615 Lexington Road, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
