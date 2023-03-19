Birthday Gemstone Amethyst Candle Making at Greyline Station

× Expand MK Amethyst Candle Class - 1 Birthday Gemstone - Amethyst Candle Making

Calling all Aquarius and Pisces - Birthday Gemstone - Amethyst Candle Making

Calling all Aquarius and Pisces - Birthday Gemstone - Amethyst Candle Making

Whether you're Aquarius or Pisces, or neither! Amethyst is a highly serene and spiritual gemstone. It relieves stress and strain, soothes irritability, balances mood swings, dispels anger, rage, fear, and anxiety. Who doesn’t need that! We will lead you through creating and hand-pouring your own candle.

Hosted by Poppy & Pomelo and Wick & Mortar Studio

Class highlights:

Hand-pour your own 12oz luxury candle using non-toxic wax that yields over 80 hours of burn time

Select from three stunning aura-colored glass containers

Adorn your candle with one large Amethyst and curated crystal chips

Choose from five fresh scents like Lavender & Eucalyptus, Midnight Moonflower, Grapefruit Mint

Learn the benefits of clean candles made with coconut wax and cedar wicks

Enjoy one glass of champagne with fresh juice options, plus one Purple Rain Cocktail from Old North (no substitutions)

Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your tickets in advance. Each ticket purchase is for one seat in the class. Please purchase additional tickets for each person participating. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.

Classes are around 90 minutes and held at Old North Bar inside Greyline Station. All candle-making materials are provided, plus two drinks as described above. Please note for participants under 21 or who do not partake in alcoholic beverages, there are soft drink and mocktail options.

Address: 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508

We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.

We reserve the right to cancel classes if minimum participation is not met. It is best to register early to help our instructors prepare and to ensure the class does not get canceled. We evaluate class number two-six business days before a class. Classes that do not meet the minimum may be canceled within two business days of the event. All participants will be notified by email and will receive full refunds.

For more information, please call 859.740.2325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/march-19-amethyst-candle-making-lexington-ky