Calvert City Food Truck Friday

Food Truck Friday is back for its 7th year in Calvert City Memorial Park! Enjoy local food trucks every Friday, May - July from 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM and the evening edition from August - September 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/