× Expand Allie West Calvert City Lions Dash and Pancake Smash - Run for the Pancakes!

Calvert City Lions Dash and Pancake Smash 5k

The Calvert City Lions Dash & Pancake Smash is on March 8, at 8 AM. Whether you’re a seasoned 5k runner or just in it for the pancakes, this event has something for everyone.