Get ready for an exciting weekend of pickleball action as the Calvert City Summer Slam returns to Doctors Park from May 30 to June 1, 2025. It's the BEST little pickleball tournament in Kentucky!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/

Leisure & Recreation, Sports
2703957138
