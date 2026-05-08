× Expand Carnegie Center Event Calendar Graphics - 3 Camp Carnegie for rising 6th - 8th graders, July 13-30th

Camp Carnegie

Camp Carnegie is a series of six educational, half-day camps for rising sixth through eighth grade students at the Carnegie Center. Experienced, passionate instructors lead fun, hands-on activities while field trips and visits with community leaders deepen learning. Camps encourage summer learning and teach life skills or introduce campers to fascinating fields that could lead to future careers.

Each camp registration fee is $75. The fee is $25 for students enrolled in the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. Lunch is provided for full-day campers.

July 13-16

Old Time Music Boot Camp

and

Think Like a Philosopher

July 20-24

Ukulele with Mr Toastey

and

Nature Art and Folklore

July 27-30

Puppetry

and

From Page to Play - Putting Stories on the Stage

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

For more information call 8592544175 or visit to register carnegiecenterlex.org/youth-family/camp-carnegie/

info@carnegiecenterlex.org