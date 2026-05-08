Camp Carnegie
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center
Event Calendar Graphics - 3
Camp Carnegie for rising 6th - 8th graders, July 13-30th
Camp Carnegie
Camp Carnegie is a series of six educational, half-day camps for rising sixth through eighth grade students at the Carnegie Center. Experienced, passionate instructors lead fun, hands-on activities while field trips and visits with community leaders deepen learning. Camps encourage summer learning and teach life skills or introduce campers to fascinating fields that could lead to future careers.
Each camp registration fee is $75. The fee is $25 for students enrolled in the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. Lunch is provided for full-day campers.
July 13-16
Old Time Music Boot Camp
and
Think Like a Philosopher
July 20-24
Ukulele with Mr Toastey
and
Nature Art and Folklore
July 27-30
Puppetry
and
From Page to Play - Putting Stories on the Stage
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
859-254-4175
For more information call 8592544175 or visit to register carnegiecenterlex.org/youth-family/camp-carnegie/
info@carnegiecenterlex.org