Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour
Campbell County, KY Alexandria, Kentucky
Campbell County Conservation District
This event is a self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations located around Campbell County. Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, and horticultural operations. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland.
For more information call 8596359587 or visit campbellkyconservation.org
Education & Learning, Outdoor