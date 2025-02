× Expand Campbell County Conservation District Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

THE CAMPBELL COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT PRESENTS THE CAMPBELL COUNTY BACKROADS FARM TOUR THIS SATURDAY JULY 19 FROM 9AM TILL 3 PM. THIS IS A FREE EVENT RAIN OR SHINE WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO TOUR TWELVE DIVERSE FARMS AND EXPERIENCE AGRICULTURE FIRST HAND. YOU CAN MEET THE LOCAL FARMERS, TASTE AND PURCHASE FARM FRESH FOOD, LEARN STEWARDSHIP AND FARM SKILLS FROM EXPERTS AND EXPLORE THE FIELDS OF LOCAL FARMS. THAT’S THIS SATURDAY FROM NINE TILL THREE. DONT FORGET YOUR COOLERS!

For more information call 8598015490 or visit campbellkyconservation.org