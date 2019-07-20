× Expand CCCDKY Farm Tour 2018 Web File_Enquirer_300 x 250 Farm Tour 2019

Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

Join us for the 2019 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour!

The Campbell County Conservation District would like to invite you to the Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - rain or shine.

Fun for the whole family! See the county as you never have before on this self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations located around Campbell County. Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, horticultural operations, and see antique farm equipment. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland. Farmers will be available to share their story and experience as well as answer any questions. Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so don’t forget to bring a cooler and cash.

Keep an eye out for our brochure on our website www.campbellkyconservation.org by the end of May or you can pick one up at the Campbell County Public Libraries, the Campbell County Conservation District office in the Alexandria Courthouse, Campbell County Extension Service in Highland Heights, and at various local stores throughout the county beginning mid-June. Be sure to use #ccfarmtour19 when posting pictures to social media during and after the event! We can’t wait to see you on the Backroads of Campbell County!

For more information visit campbellkyconservation.org