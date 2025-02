× Expand Campbell County Conservation District Campbell County Farm & Livestock Expo

COME JOIN US FOR THE CAMPBELL COUNTY FARM & LIVESTOCK EXPO ON SATURDAY, 3 MAY FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM AT THE ALEXANDRIA FAIRGROUNDS. THIS IS A FREE EVENT RAIN OR SHINE WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SEE FARMING DRONES, SHEEP & GOAT HOOF TRIMMING AND SHEARING, PARTICIPATE IN THE TRACTOR DRIVING CONTEST FOR ALL AGES, FARM ANIMAL PETTING ZOO, KYLIICO HAT BAR, GET EXPERT ADVICE FROM AG INDUSTRY SPECIALISTS, BID IN THE LIVE EQUIPMENT AUCTION BEGINNING AT 11 AM, AND MORE! THAT’S SATURDAY, 3 MAY FROM 9 AM TILL 2 PM.

For more information call 8598015490 or visit campbellkyconservation.org