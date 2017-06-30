Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration

You’ll find all of the great attractions, features and family-friendly fun you’ve come to expect including all types of music, good-natured games, great food and a ton of friends. Of course, you’ll also find the Duck Derby, Hot Air Balloons and Fireworks!

The 2017 official theme is “Pride in our Past, Faith in our Future!”

For more information call (270) 789-2607