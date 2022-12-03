× Expand Greg Gribbins/Campbellsville Taylor County Chamber of Commerce Campbellsville Hometown Holiday

Campbellsville’s Holiday Hometown is December 3rd! This day is filled with the holiday spirit and we invite you to join in the festivities.

Come shop, dine and stroll in our downtown during the day, where many retailers will be offering extended hours and find our food court on Court Street.

The annual Christmas parade will be held at 6pm. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available before and after the parade.

Following the parade, continue to enjoy the season at the City of Campbellsville Open House at the Civic Center where you will find drinks, snacks, Santa, and holiday music from a handbell choir, choir and pianist.

There will also be an ice-skating rink at Campbellsville University for all to enjoy.

For more information call 270-465-3786.