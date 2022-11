Campbellsville Main Street Christmas Open House

× Expand Campbellsville Main Street Main Street Christmas Open House

Start your holiday season off right by shopping in downtown Campbellsville during our Christmas Open House on Friday, November 11th until 8:00 pm and Saturday, November 12th until 4:00 pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information call 270-465-9636 or visit campbellsvillemainstreet.com