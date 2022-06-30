× Expand Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration

Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration

The Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration will be held June 30th – July 3rd, 2022. You’ll find all of the great attractions, features, and family-friendly fun you’ve come to expect, including all types of music, good-natured games, great food, and a ton of friends.

While more events are being planned, some are a continuing tradition. Here are some of the annual events that help make this celebration unlike any other… Taylor County Public Library Children’s Parade, the 40th Annual K Country Showdown, and the Forcht Freedom 5K/Family Fun Walk.

For more information call 270.465.8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com