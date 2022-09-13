Campbellsville University ‘Parts and Labor’ Art Exhibit

“Parts and Labor” is the name of the Campbellsville University Faculty Exhibition Sept. 13-23 in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery Sept. 13-23.

“Parts and Labor” will feature Campbellsville University Art & Design faculty including Tori Christgen, assistant professor of art; Josh Pickens, associate professor of art; Azucena Trejo Williams, associate professor of art & design; and Nathaniel Hendrickson, artist-in-residence at Campbellsville University.

Each of the works in the exhibition examines the notion of parts and labor by bringing the traditions of craft into the contemporary.

For more information, please call 502.718.2764