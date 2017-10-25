Campbellsville University Board Member to Speak

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Campbellsville University Board Member to Speak

Dr. E. Bruce Heilman, Campbellsville University 1949 alumnus, and Board of Trustee member as well as chancellor at the University of Richmond, will speak at Campbellsville University’s chapel at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Ransdell Chapel, located at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.   

Everyone is invited to the chapel.     

Heilman has served as a member of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees about 25 years. He has been the driving force for the construction of the E. Bruce Heilman Student Complex with a third building being planned. The Betty Dobbins Heilman House (the president’s home at Campbellsville University) is named in his late wife’s honor.     

For more information visit campbellsville.edu 

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
