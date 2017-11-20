Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’

to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00

Campbellsville University’s Pence-Chowning Art Gallery 205 University Drive, Kentucky

Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’

Dalton Bennett of Campbellsville, a senior at Campbellsville University, will be presenting his senior art exhibit from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Bennett will be graduating from Campbellsville University in December with a Bachelor of Science with an Area in Art. For two years in a row, he has been awarded Best of Show and 1st place in drawing at the Campbellsville University Juried Exhibition.

The exhibit will begin with a reception on Nov. 20 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The gallery will be closed from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

Gallery hours are: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Bennett's exhibit is titled “Suede,” and will include sculptures and installations.

For more information visit campbellsville.edu

Info
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’ - 2017-11-20 00:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 14, 2017

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Friday

November 17, 2017

Saturday

November 18, 2017

Sunday

November 19, 2017

Monday

November 20, 2017

Submit Yours