Campbellsville University Student Hosts Art Show ‘Suede’

Dalton Bennett of Campbellsville, a senior at Campbellsville University, will be presenting his senior art exhibit from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Bennett will be graduating from Campbellsville University in December with a Bachelor of Science with an Area in Art. For two years in a row, he has been awarded Best of Show and 1st place in drawing at the Campbellsville University Juried Exhibition.

The exhibit will begin with a reception on Nov. 20 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The gallery will be closed from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

Gallery hours are: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Bennett's exhibit is titled “Suede,” and will include sculptures and installations.

For more information visit campbellsville.edu