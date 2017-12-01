Campbellsville University to hold ‘Christmas Tapestry’

Campbellsville University will hold a full day of activities Friday, Dec. 1 celebrating the Christmas season ending with the annual Christmas Tapestry presented by the Campbellsville University School of Music.

The Tapestry is the highlight of a day of free events for all ages on the lawn of Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

“The Campbellsville University School of Music would like to invite everyone to their annual Christmas Tapestry concert on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.,” Dr. Anne McNamara, assistant professor of music and trumpet, said.

“The evening’s festivities will begin with prelude music performed by the CU Steel Bits, Steel Appeal Juniors and Steel Appeal Combo at 6:30 p.m.,” McNamara said.

“The School of Music will also be collecting non-perishables including baby foods and formulas for the Taylor County Food bank as part of the concert.”

Campbellsville University’s Student Government Association, Campbellsville Main Street and Paint and Party Creative Studio are sponsoring a Tiger Tree Fest all day. From noon to 6 p.m., there will be food trucks and vendors.

Ornament and face painting is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The university’s Christmas tree will be lit at 6 p.m., and the Steel Drum concert begins at 6:30 p.m. The Tapestry is at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The events are free to attend, but donations are accepted at the Christmas Tapestry.

For more information call (270) 789-5237 or visit campbellsville.edu.