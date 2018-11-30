Campbellsville University to present Tapestry Concert

Campbellsville University's Tapestry Concert will be presented at Campbellsville University Friday, Nov. 30 in the Ransdell Chapel at 1 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

The free production will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Tapestry Concert is free and open to the public. For those interested, you can donate canned foods for Taylor County Food Bank. They will be collected at the door.

The Tapestry Concert will include the following performances: Pre-Concert Music by Steel Drum Combo; Christmas Fanfare - Lewis J. Buckley, Trumpet Ensemble - Directed by Dr. Anne McNamara, Elsa Dishman, Austin Harrington and Noah Mathenia, percussion.

Welcome - Dr. Tony Cunha, dean; That's Holiday Jazz - John Jacobson and Kirby Shaw;

Tiny Little Baby Born in Bethlehem - Cynthia Gray, Campbellsville Youth Choir - Cyndi Chadwick and Dr. April Sholty;

12 Days of Christmas - Fredrick Austin, arr. Saulo DeAlmeida, Youth Orchestra and Youth Rock Combo- Directed by Ms. Gabriella Burdette, Roger Davis, Saulo DeAlmeida and Saelim Henderson;

Carol of the Bells - Mykola Leontovych, arr. Penatonix, Saxophone Ensemble - Directed by Dr. Denis Santos;

Mary Had a Baby - arr. William Dawson, Men's Chorus - Directed by Dr. David Junker and E.J. Pavy, Tanner James, soloist, Jordan Amburgey, piano.

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Edward Pola and George Wyle, arr. Chris Sharp,

Concert Band - Conducted by Corey Bonds; Adeste Fideles - John Francis Wade, arr. Saulo DeAlmeida, Falculty Jazz Combo;

Angels We Have Heard on High - Edward Pola and George Wyle, arr. Chris Sharp, Flute Ensemble- Directed by Dr. Lisa McArthur, University Chorale - Directed by Dr. Bethany Stiles; Betelehemu - Yoruba Folk Text, transcribed Jonathan Crutchfield, University Chorale - Daniel Bannister, Kevin Day and Matthew McDougal, soloists, Elsa Dishman, Austin Harrington, Noah Mathenia and Jakob Keith, percussion, Dr. Bill Budai, piano.

Deck the Halls - arr. Kenneth Abeling, Concert Ensemble - directed by Ms. Marilyn Mije; Coventry Carol - arr. David by Dr. Anne McNamara and Chris Pearlbeg, Dr. Wesley Roberts, organ; Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano, arr. Saulo DeAlmeida, Jazz Combo - Directed by Saulo DeAlmeida;

Ukrainian Bell Carol - Mykola Leontovych, arr. Heather Sorenson, Women's Choir - Directed by Dr. Tony Cunha, Dr. Bill Budai and Olivia Bradstreet, piano; Joy to the World - Traditional;

Greensleeves - Traditional, arr. Alfred Reed, Concert Band - Conducted by Jennifer Tinnell.

