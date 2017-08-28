Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

Campbellsville University’s Pence-Chowning Art Gallery 205 University Drive, Kentucky

Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

Artists Jesse Ray Sims and George Vitorovich will display paintings and prints, respectively, in the Pence-Chowning Art Gallery through Sept. 15.

The gallery is located at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky., and is open to the public free of charge.

A reception for the artists will be Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the gallery; it is open to the public as well.

Sims, owner of Sims Studios and Art Shop in Horse Cave, Ky., said his current series of paintings are inﬂuenced by gothic architecture and the current landscape around him.

Vitorovich, of Bowling Green, Ky., said he spent his early years in New York City where his family kept a strong connection to the Old Country. His father was a relatively new immigrant and relayed the folktales of an ancient landscape full of stories.

For more information contact Davie Reneau, associate professor of art, at dreneau@campbellsville.edu or (270) 789-5407

