Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

Campbellsville University's Pence-Chowning Art Gallery 205 University Drive, Kentucky

Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

Howard El-Yasin, assistant director at Yale University Graduate School of Art and Science, will exhibit "Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?" at Campbellsville University's Pence-Chowning Art Gallery at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Oct. 30-Nov. 16.

            An artist talk will be Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Art Building at 205A followed by an opening reception at the Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information call (270) 789-5268 or Azucena Trejo Williams ataetwilliams@campbellsville.edu or visit cambellsville.edu.

