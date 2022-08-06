Campfire Storytelling at Harrods Creek Slave Cemetery

Harrods Creek Slave Cemetery Prospect, Kentucky

$5 per person for Campfire Storytelling Presentation/Includes meal and non-alcoholic beverage.

Pre-registration required. Directions will be given to the site with registration.

Experience a weekend of local history that examines the Antebellum culture of Oldham and Jefferson County with Joe McGill and Dontavius Williams of The Slave Dwelling Project. On August 6 at 6:30 p.m. a Campfire Storytelling presentation will be given by Joe McGill and Dontavius Williams at the Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery Site. An encampment will be set up by the 12th U.S. Colored Heavy Artillery, which represents a group that reconstituted the 12th and conducts encampments for special events. The soldiers represent African Americans from Kentucky who fought for the Union in the Civil War. Family friendly, children 5 and under free. Children will receive a National Park Service Junior Ranger Badge and Underground Railroad activity book.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
