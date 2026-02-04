How Can I Keep from Singing: 35 Years in Harmony

The Lexington Chamber Chorale continues to celebrate 35 years of music making as it welcomes guest artist Anders Åstrand, a renowned Swedish mallet specialist, to its March 8 concert.

Åstrand is considered a unique voice of the marimba and the vibraphone. His music focuses on melodic and rhythmical improvisation, with influences ranging from jazz, Scandinavian folk music, and Gregorian chants.

He is a sought-after soloist, performing and giving master classes and clinics throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. This will be the third time he has joined the chorale as a guest artist.

“The Lexington Chamber Chorale has worked with many musicians in our 35 years, but working with Anders Åstrand for the third time is very special,” said Artistic Director Gary Anderson. “He is a fantastic musician, an improvisor on mallets. He raises the performance level of the Chorale every time we collaborate.”

For this concert, Anderson, in his last year as artistic director, has chosen favorite selections from the past and music to be performed for the first time. The repertoire will include music by John Dowland (England), Claudio Monteverdi (Italy), Urmas Sisack (Estonia), Giuseppi Sarti (Italy, writing for the Russian Orthodox Church), Billy Joel (United States), and Lars Jansson (Sweden).

Astrand will join the chorale on three selections: Vulgate by Urmas Sisack; Earth Teach Me Quiet by Ēriks Ešenvalds; and Salve Regina/To the Mothers of Brazil by Lars Jansson, arr. Gunnar Eriksson.

Now in its 35th years, the Lexington Chamber Chorale enhances the cultural life of Central Kentucky by celebrating choral singing.

For more information call 859-317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org