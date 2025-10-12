How Can I Keep From Singing: Let’s Celebrate Our 35 Years

As it begins its 35th season, the Lexington Chamber Chorale presents a new song commissioned for its anniversary, “The Voice Lesson,” with words by Kentucky author and Poet Laureate George Ella Lyon and music by Jeffery L. Jones, and some of its favorite works from past concerts.

How Can I Keep from Singing: Let’s Celebrate Our 35 Years will feature choral singing from the chorale’s first concert in 1991 and a couple of pieces that were commissioned for chorale anniversaries throughout the years.

Those works include “Consonance” by William Billings and “Psalm 67” by Charles Ives. The commissioned pieces are “Memories” with music by Earlen Rentz and words by Barbara Sledd and “The End and the Beginning” by Adam Sovkoplas. The pieces were written for the 20th and 30th anniversary, respectively.

“It’s hard for me to believe the Lexington Chamber Chorale has been performing for 35 years,” said Conductor Gary Anderson. “But it’s a joy to be able to celebrate this special anniversary this year. We’ll perform new works and favorite works; all designed to entertain and enrich our audience.”

Ticket prices: General Admission: $25; Students K-12: Free; Group (6+): $20

Tickets are available at www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org or at the door.

For more information visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org