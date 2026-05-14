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How Can I Keep from Singing: The Heart of Kentucky, A Musical Tribute

The Lexington Chamber Chorale celebrates Kentucky’s rich musical tradition at a free concert at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, in Lexington on Sunday, June 7.

The final concert of the Lexington Chamber Chorale’s season will include songs of Appalachia, Shaker tunes, Shape Note Hymns, songs that provide a welcome to summer and “My Old Kentucky Home.” In addition, a preview of the 2026-2027 season repertoire will be performed.

This will be the final concert for Dr. Gary Anderson, the Lexington Chamber Chorale’s founding conductor and founding director. Anderson, a professor emeritus of music at Transylvania University, has faithfully led the chorale since its inception 35 years ago.

“This performance is bittersweet for me,” said Artistic Director Gary Anderson. “Our signature song ‘I Have Had Singing,’ by Ron Jeffers speaks to not just the wonder of singing, but to all that the Lexington Chamber Chorale has meant to me over these 35 years. ‘I have had pleasure enough. I have had singing.’”

The Lexington Chamber Chorale’s new artistic director will be introduced and will conduct the chorale for one piece.

For more information call (859) 317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org