Lexington Chamber Chorale

How Can I Keep From Singing - Sounds of the Season

How Can I Keep from Singing: Sounds of the Season

Come welcome the holiday season as The Lexington Chamber Chorale presents How Can I Keep from Singing: Sounds of the Season. The chorale will perform new and familiar tunes celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah, and audience members will be invited to a singalong.

Now in its 35th year, the Lexington Chamber Chorale enhances the cultural life of Central Kentucky by celebrating choral singing.

How Can I Keep from Singing: Sounds of the Season will include themes such as the mystery of Christmas, the good news of Christmas, and the joys of the holy days. Works will include “A Fanfare for Christmas,” by Robin Wells; “O Magnum Mysterium,” by Morten Lauridsen; John Jacob Niles, “I Wonder as I Wander,” and “Eight Days of Lights,” by Judith Clurman.

The concert will be performed at 5 p.m., Sunday, November 30 in the sanctuary at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main Street, Lexington. A holiday-themed reception will be held after the performance.

“Choral music has the spotlight during the holiday time of year, and we love being a part of it,” said Lexington Chamber Chorale Conductor Gary Anderson. “Our wide-ranging repertoire for this concert examines the mystery of the season as well as the joys of it. We’re including American, British, and Swedish composers. There will be something for every musical taste.”

Tickets are available at lexingtonchamberchorale.org or at the door.

For more information call 859-317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org