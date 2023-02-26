× Expand MK Crystal Class

Candle Making with Crystals & Essential Oils

Discover the art of hand-pouring candles in this fun and interactive class. We'll guide you through every step of candle making and you'll leave with a perfectly scented crystal candle of your own! The act of infusing your candle with a crystal emits the intention + energy directly into your home or space when lit.

Hosted by Poppy & Pomelo and Wick & Mortar Studio

Class highlights:

Hand-pour your own 12oz luxury candle using non-toxic wax that yields over 80 hours of burn time

Choose from three stunning aura-colored glass containers

Set intentions by infusing your candle with authentic crystals and gemstones like quartz, tiger eye, citrine, and more

Choose from five fresh, and inspiring scents like Grapefruit Mint, Cedar Saffron, and Moonflower

Learn the benefits of clean candles made with coconut wax and cedar wicks

Enjoy two cocktails from Old North Bar (beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails)

Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your tickets in advance. Each ticket purchase is for one seat in the class. Please purchase additional tickets for each person participating. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.

Classes are around 90 minutes and held at Old North Bar inside Greyline Station. All candle-making materials are provided, plus two drink tickets. We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.

For more information call 859.740.2325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/february-26-candle-making-with-crystals-lexington-ky-1