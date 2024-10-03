Candlelight Cemetery Tour – Brownsboro and Harrods Creek Farm Cemetery
$15 per person.
From the end of September through October, the Oldham County History Center will be conducting Candlelight Cemetery Walks at cemeteries throughout Oldham County. This particular tour is for the Brownsboro and Harrods Creek Farm Cemeteries. Pre-registration is required; tickets are available on Eventbrite. Use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1009469138367?aff=oddtdtcreator.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/