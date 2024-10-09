Candlelight Cemetery Tour – Floydsburg Cemetery
Floydsburg Cemetery 5600 Old Floydsburg Rd. , Kentucky 40014
Oldham County History Center
$15 per person.
From the end of September through October, the Oldham County History Center will be conducting Candlelight Cemetery Walks at cemeteries throughout Oldham County. This particular tour is for the Floydsburg Cemetery. Pre-registration is required; tickets are available on Eventbrite. Use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1009500632567?aff=oddtdtcreator.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/