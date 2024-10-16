× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Candlelight Cemetery Tour – Valley of Rest Cemetery

Candlelight Cemetery Tour – Valley of Rest Cemetery

$15 per person.

From the end of September through October, the Oldham County History Center will be conducting Candlelight Cemetery Walks at cemeteries throughout Oldham County. This particular tour is for the Valley of Rest Cemetery located in La Grange. Pre-registration is required; tickets are available on Eventbrite by using this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1009503501147?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information call (502) 222-0826.